Fraser Island - negotiating the rocks on the southern side of Poyungan Rocks. Alistair Brightman
Roadworks begin after cyclone damages parts of Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
3rd May 2019 9:30 AM
ROADWORKS will be carried out at Poyungan Rocks on Fraser Island after Cyclone Oma caused damage earlier in the year.

Work will begin on Friday and will continue until June 5.

It will affect Poyungan Rocks bypass and beachfront and delays are expected.

Visitors have been reminded to observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers.

Earlier this year, the Fraser Coast Disaster Coordination Centre urged drivers to take care while driving on the island, warning that tracks and beaches on the eastern side had taken a battering.

"Poyungan is certainly exposed," a statement from the group read.

