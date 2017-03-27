ROADWORKS: Cardigan St gets $185,000 upgrade

Roadworks underway on the Esplanade at Torquay to resurface the roadway. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

CARDIGAN St will have changed road conditions until mid-April while an $185,000 project on roadworks is undertaken in the area.

Focused on the east side of the street (Cambridge to Arnaud Sts) he project includes the construction of a 1.5m wide footpath connection from Cambridge St to the existing footpath in Cardigan St, as well as road widening and a new kerb and channel being installed on the street.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said it was exciting to see the works finally be undertaken, stating they "have been in the pipeline for some time now.”

Cr Sanderson contributed $15,000 from his discretionary funds to the construction of the footpath.

"It is an important project that provides increased safety for motorists and pedestrians travelling in this area,” he said.

"The footpath connection will particularly assist nearby aged care residents who will now be able to walk to the bus stop safely.”

Motorists and pedestrians should take care of changed traffic conditions in the area.