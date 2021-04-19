Roadworks: Changing traffic conditions in Maryborough

Roadworks along a street in Maryborough will be shifting from today, also causing a shift in traffic flow.

With works continuing in Maryborough from Ellena Street to Alice Street, one street’s roadworks will be changing sides from today, causing traffic situations to be altered.

Maryborough’s Adelaide Street, as part of the Adelaide Street Revitalisation Project will switch from completing works on the western side to the eastern side of the street today.

Works are said to go back to being completed throughout the night as the street will be closed to traffic from 6pm until 6am.

Motorists using Adelaide Street from 6am until 6pm should be aware the street will be reduced to one-way traffic headed in a northbound direction.

The $3 million project will include; replacement of footpaths, underground water main upgrades, full width road asphalt overlay and, new street furniture.

Fraser Coast Councillor Daniel Sanderson urged people to “please keep in mind” the changed traffic conditions.

“Council thanks residents and visitors for their co-operation and understanding as the project is undertaken,” Cr Daniel Sanderson said.