Roadworks completed and what's ahead

ROADWORKS are on track and future works on the Fraser Coast are ready to start in November.

The major safety upgrade of the intersection at Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.

A Transport and Main Road spokesman said another project the Palaszczuk Government has commited to is service relocation works on Pialba-Burrum Heads rd in preparation for an upgrade at the Wide Bay Drive and Scrub Hill Rd intersection.

"Tenders close next week for the major roadworks contract and works are scheduled to commence early next year,” the spokesman said.

"This project includes realigning Wide Bay Drive to the east, creating a cross intersection with Scrub Hill Road, and installing traffic lights.”

Pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes will also be available on all legs of the intersection.

Safety works to upgrade the Saltwater Creek Road and Woodstock Road intersection at Maryborough are scheduled to start in November.

"This work involves improving the visibility of the traffic signals by providing additional lanterns in the centre median and installing painted green cycle lanes on Saltwater Creek Road to alert motorists of cyclist movements,” the spokesman said.

"Rehabilitation works also started earlier this month at two sites on the Bruce Highway at Wongi Forest.”

These works were put on hold following the recent rainfall, and are expected to resume in late November.

Reduced speed limits and cautiono signs have been removed from Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd at Dundathu following the completion of temporary road surface repairs.

These local projects alone represent and investment of more than $38.6 million by the Palaszczuk Government and will generate more than 100 jobs.