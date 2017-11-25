Roadworks finish on notorious Fraser Coast intersection

LIGHTS ON: Traffic lights at the Urraween Rd and Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd intersection are working.

LIGHTS ON: Traffic lights at the Urraween Rd and Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd intersection are working. Alistair Brightman

MAJOR roadworks along Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd have come to a close after traffic lights were switched on at one of Hervey Bay's notorious intersections.

The lights at the intersection of Maryborough-Hervey Bay and Urraween Rds were turned on yesterday by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, marking the end of the $12.5 million upgrade that started in January.

TMR Acting District Director Brendan Clancy said the intersection was now safer and more efficient following the completion.

"The signals will control all movements through the intersection, meaning motorists will no longer need to take unnecessary risks turning onto Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road from Urraween Road,” Mr Clancy said.

"There are now extra turning lanes available on Urraween Road east and west, as well as additional through lanes on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road at the intersection.”

Mr Clancy said a review of the speed limit at the intersection led to a new 70kmh limit being imposed.

"In recent years, we reduced the speed limit at the intersection from 80 km/h to 60 km/h as a short-term safety measure until a long-term solution could be implemented,” he said.

The intersection is notorious for a number of road accidents, culminating in the death of 37-year-old Matt Clark last year.

About 38 jobs were created from the upgrade of the road.