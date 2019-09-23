Menu
ROADWORKS: Five projects set to get underway in Bay

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Sep 2019 5:04 PM
NEXT month five roadworks projects will get underway in Hervey Bay.

Worth a total of $150,000, the work will be completed at night to lessen their impact.

The projects will include the corner of Elizabeth St and Boat Harbour Dr, the corner of Torquay Rd, the corner of Torquay Rd and Taylor St, Hunter St near the Hervey Bay RSL and Islander Rd between Nissen St and Beach Rd.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will ensure that access to businesses is maintained during the projects.

