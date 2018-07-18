ROADWORKS: Major intersection makeover could finish early

A MAJOR reconstruction along a Pialba Burrum Heads Rd intersection could be finished in the coming months as fine weather puts the program ahead of schedule.

But motorists will still face delays along the Hervey Bay thoroughfare as the work continues.

The $26 million project, located along Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd, involves realigning Wide Bay Dr to the east to form a cross road, signalised intersection with Scrub Hill Rd.

New traffic signals are expected to be ready by mid-2019.

Construction of the new road surface and concrete kerbing at the intersection started earlier this month.

Earthworks and drainage works at the site are nearing completion.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the planned pedestrian crossings on each leg of the intersection would improve pedestrian and bike rider safety.

"This will also improve safety for students from the schools on each side of Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd," Mr Saunders said.

"We are building dedicated turn lanes to separate through and turning traffic.

"New lighting will also be installed."

Motorists using the road should be aware of traffic controllers, single-lane closures, speed restrictions and detours while the works continue.