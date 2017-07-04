ROADWORKS: Major upgrade for Pialba Burrum Heads Rd

EARLY works on a major upgrade along Pialba Burrum Heads Rd are underway, with services and infrastructure near the intersection being relocated.

Infrastructure owned by Ergon Energy, the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Telstra are being relocated ahead of the $26 million road upgrade by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

District director Stephen Mallows said the major roadworks included realigning Wide Bay Dr to the east and creating a new cross-intersection with Scrub Hill Rd.

He said tenders were expected to go out in September.

"We will be installing new traffic signals at the new intersection to control vehicle movements... (and) allow safe access from the side roads,” Mr Mallows said.

"We will also install controlled pedestrian crossings on all four legs of the intersection along with bicycle lanes.

Some trees are being cleared for the upgrade.