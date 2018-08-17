Roadworks mark start of $175 million Susan River solar farm

Roadworks on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd at Susan River where the turn-off is to the new solar farm.

Roadworks on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd at Susan River where the turn-off is to the new solar farm. Alistair Brightman

EARLY works on one of the Fraser Coast's largest solar farms have started, with heavy machinery and roadworks moving into an unoccupied site at Susan River.

The Australian arm of Biosar Energy is handling the construction of the $175 million solar farm between Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

It is expected to occupy an area of 176ha with about 350,000 solar panels.

Roadworks at the entrance to the site along Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd are the first signs momentum has gathered on the project since local construction workers were announced for the site in February.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the development was a good sign confidence was building in the region.

"It will be one of the first in the area, and I just think generating alternative power is great,” Cr Chapman said.

"Due to the weather we have here, it is an ideal situation for solar farms.

"And after it's constructed, the property will either be used for running sheep to keep the grass down, so the land is still being used by primary producers.

"So it will be benefiting two industries at once.”

Development of the Susan River site is one of several tipped for the Fraser Coast.

Plans for a 400.67ha solar farm at Munna Creek, near Bauple, were approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council in January.

A $210 million solar farm will also be constructed in Childers by the end of the year.

Two other projects in North Aramara and Teebar are awaiting a start date

The Susan River Solar Farm is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.