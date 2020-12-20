Roadworks on 81 streets set to make region much safer

Roads right across the Fraser Coast will be made safer and smoother as part of a $1.5 million Council bitumen resealing program that started this month.

“The program covers 81 streets right throughout the Fraser Coast, including in and around Hervey Bay and Maryborough as well as in smaller communities such as Tiaro, Tuan, Boonooroo, Poona, Tinnanbar and Glenwood, to name just a few examples,” Cr Phil Truscott said.

“The work is part of the council’s regular maintenance program to ensure our roads last as long as possible as we deliver quality services and infrastructure for the people of the Fraser Coast.”

A bitumen reseal involves spraying a thin layer of bitumen over an existing road surface to protect the underlying road pavement from weather damage.

A stone aggregate is spread on top of the bitumen.

The process can extend the life of an existing road by eight to 14 years, depending on traffic loading.

“This type of resealing ensures we get the best efficiency and value for money from road infrastructure,” Cr Truscott said.

“We apologise that there will be some inconvenience to motorists while the work is underway with sections of roads to be closed for short periods.

“Residents will be notified via a letter from the council contractor before the work occurs in their area.”

The list of 81 locations can be viewed on the roadworks page of the Fraser Coast Regional Council website at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/road-works