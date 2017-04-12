ROADWORKS: Ongoing works along Bruce Hwy

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads is currently undertaking a number of roadwork projects along the Bruce Hwy, with minor delays expected across the Fraser Coast.
A map of the extent of roadworks has been prepared to help motorists plan their travels.
Across the Fraser Coast:
- Between Howard and Childers - medium delays, 10-15 mins
- Tinana - minor delays, up to 5 minutes
- North of Tiaro (starting mid-April) - medium delays, 10 mins
- South of Bauple - medium delays, 10-15 mins
Full details of the roadworks are available here.
For further updates about these works, contact the department on 1300 728 390.