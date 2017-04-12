ROADWORKS: Ongoing works along Bruce Hwy

Roadworks along the Bruce Hwy are expected to cause minor delays for motorists.

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads is currently undertaking a number of roadwork projects along the Bruce Hwy, with minor delays expected across the Fraser Coast.

A map of the extent of roadworks has been prepared to help motorists plan their travels.

Across the Fraser Coast:

Between Howard and Childers - medium delays, 10-15 mins

Tinana - minor delays, up to 5 minutes

North of Tiaro (starting mid-April) - medium delays, 10 mins

South of Bauple - medium delays, 10-15 mins

Full details of the roadworks are available here.

For further updates about these works, contact the department on 1300 728 390.