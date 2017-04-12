29°
ROADWORKS: Ongoing works along Bruce Hwy

Blake Antrobus
| 12th Apr 2017 8:28 AM
Roadworks along the Bruce Hwy are expected to cause minor delays for motorists.
Roadworks along the Bruce Hwy are expected to cause minor delays for motorists.

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads is currently undertaking a number of roadwork projects along the Bruce Hwy, with minor delays expected across the Fraser Coast.

A map of the extent of roadworks has been prepared to help motorists plan their travels.

Across the Fraser Coast:

  • Between Howard and Childers - medium delays, 10-15 mins
  • Tinana - minor delays, up to 5 minutes
  • North of Tiaro (starting mid-April) - medium delays, 10 mins
  • South of Bauple - medium delays, 10-15 mins

Full details of the roadworks are available here.

For further updates about these works, contact the department on 1300 728 390.

Topics:  bauple bruce highway fcroadworks howard minor delays tinana

