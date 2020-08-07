Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Principal of Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School Nathan Wilson with Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor Darren Everard.
Principal of Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School Nathan Wilson with Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor Darren Everard.
Council News

Roadworks project worth $4 million to begin in Bay

Carlie Walker
7th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A $4 MILLION dollar roadworks project is set to get under way at one of Hervey Bay's busiest intersections.

The project, starting August 10, will involve installing traffic lights at the intersection of Boundary Rd, Roberts St and Hughes Rd.

Councillor Darren Everard said in stage one of the project, vegetation would be removed along the Boundary Rd reserve.

This will make way for trenching works to put high voltage overhead power lines underground, he said.

"For every tree that is removed, council will plant two trees in a suitable alternative location," Cr Everard said.

The work should be finished by August 21, weather permitting.

The intersection is one of the busiest in the Bay, Cr Everard said.

"It services two primary schools, a high school and a childcare centre as well as a growing residential area," he said.

"The traffic on Boundary Rd will also increase when the missing link to join it with Urraween Rd is completed within the next two years.

"By joining Boundary and Urraween roads together we will create a second major east-west corridor through Hervey Bay which will take traffic off Boat Harbour Dr."

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School principal Nathan Wilson said the intersection upgrade was welcome news for their school community.

"The current before and after school congestion presents a major safety concern for our students and families," he said.

"The installation of traffic lights will significantly reduce traffic congestion and the dangers our students and families face on a daily basis.

"Pedestrians, students on bikes and our parents who drive each day will greatly benefit."

The work to install the traffic lights is currently planned for the 2021/22 ﬁnancial year.

"There may be some traffic disruption during the vegetation works so please avoid the area if you can," Cr Everard said.

More Stories

fccouncil hervey bay roadworks traffic lights
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man brutalises woman after threesome sex request

        Premium Content Man brutalises woman after threesome sex request

        Crime A couple’s anniversary ended with the man bashing his partner and trying to “put her to sleep” in a head choke because of a sex request.

        URGENT: Cops want to speak to this man after Bay stabbing

        URGENT: Cops want to speak to this man after Bay stabbing

        News *Free story* Police allege a woman’s throat was slit in the alleged attack

        Master plan for popular Bay caravan park revealed

        Premium Content Master plan for popular Bay caravan park revealed

        Council News Major changes coming as park reopens in stages