Roadworks project worth $4 million to begin in Bay

Principal of Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School Nathan Wilson with Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor Darren Everard.

A $4 MILLION dollar roadworks project is set to get under way at one of Hervey Bay's busiest intersections.

The project, starting August 10, will involve installing traffic lights at the intersection of Boundary Rd, Roberts St and Hughes Rd.

Councillor Darren Everard said in stage one of the project, vegetation would be removed along the Boundary Rd reserve.

This will make way for trenching works to put high voltage overhead power lines underground, he said.

"For every tree that is removed, council will plant two trees in a suitable alternative location," Cr Everard said.

The work should be finished by August 21, weather permitting.

The intersection is one of the busiest in the Bay, Cr Everard said.

"It services two primary schools, a high school and a childcare centre as well as a growing residential area," he said.

"The traffic on Boundary Rd will also increase when the missing link to join it with Urraween Rd is completed within the next two years.

"By joining Boundary and Urraween roads together we will create a second major east-west corridor through Hervey Bay which will take traffic off Boat Harbour Dr."

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School principal Nathan Wilson said the intersection upgrade was welcome news for their school community.

"The current before and after school congestion presents a major safety concern for our students and families," he said.

"The installation of traffic lights will significantly reduce traffic congestion and the dangers our students and families face on a daily basis.

"Pedestrians, students on bikes and our parents who drive each day will greatly benefit."

The work to install the traffic lights is currently planned for the 2021/22 ﬁnancial year.

"There may be some traffic disruption during the vegetation works so please avoid the area if you can," Cr Everard said.