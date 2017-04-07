ROADWORKS: Ross St closed for stormwater pit installation

Roadworks will be undertaken on Ross St in Burrum Heads

A SECTION of Ross St in Burrum Heads will be closed until April 12 while a stormwater pit is installed at the intersection of Howard and Ross Sts.

Access to the Hillcrest Caravan Park via Howard St will be maintained.

Traffic will be reduced to one way in Howard St past the work site, while the boat ramps must be accessed via Burrum St.

The work is anticipated to take one week, weather permitting.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council wishes to advise drivers and residents to be aware of changed conditions in the area.