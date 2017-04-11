ROADWORKS: Roundabout being built in Torquay

Roadworks at the intersection of Bideford St and Torquay Terrace.

THOSE travelling past Torquay would have noticed roadworks in place at a popular intersection.

Traffic interruptions are to be expected at the Torquay Tce and Bideford St intersection to make room for a roundabout.

Local company JAC Civil was awarded the $600,000 contract to build the roundabout.

The project is anticipated to be finished by the end of May. Torquay Terrace will remain open throughout the works but will be reduced to two-way traffic using one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights.

Bideford Street will be closed at the intersection and traffic diverted.

The project is being funded under the Australian Government's Blackspot Program.

Its completion date could change depending on weather conditions.

In Urangan, roadworks started yesterday on Miller St, spanning from Pulgul to Herbert Sts. The road will be fully closed during construction.

Works on Miller St are predicted to be completed tomorrow for a reopening on Wednesday.