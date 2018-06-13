Menu
SMOOTH ROADS AHEAD: Stage one of the Walker St reconstruction is due to finish on Friday, after six months of development.
ROADWORKS: Stage one of Walker St refurb finishes

Blake Antrobus
by
13th Jun 2018 5:30 PM

MARYBOROUGH'S Walker St will soon be re-opened as stage one of the Heritage City's thoroughfare finishes up.

The last coating of asphalt is being laid and the detours will be removed from the road by the end of the week.

Stage one of the project involves the reconstruction of 465m of road between Neptune and Stevenson Sts over about six months.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is now calling for contracters to tender on stage two of the project, which involves the reconstruction of 707m between Stevenson and Croydon Sts.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the council anticipated work on the second stage to start in the next financial year.

"We thank the residents and businesses on Walker St and in nearby streets who were affected by the project for their patience,” Cr Chapman said.

"You've got to block off the roads and limit the access so the workers can work in a safe environment.

"(But) the project is excellent, the foopaths and roads have been done to an excellent standard.”

