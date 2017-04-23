ROADWORKS: Temporary closure of Walker St

Parts of Walker St will be closed next week.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has announced Walker St between Russell St and Price St will be partially closed on April 26 to May 5 as part of the renewal works on the water main in the area.

Intersections at Russell and Walker, and Price and Walker streets will also be closed.

Drivers are asked to be aware of changed traffic conditions along the roads while the works are undertaken. More information is available from the council website.