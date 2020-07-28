Menu
Council News

Roadworks to partially close busy M’boro street

Carlie Walker
28th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
ROADWORKS will partially close one of Maryborough's busiest streets from Wednesday.

The section of Woodstock Street from Lennox Street to Saltwater Creek Road will be closed from 6am to 6pm for roadworks.

The road closure is part of a larger ongoing project to replace the pavement at the Woodstock and Johns Street intersection.

"The works came out of regular inspections undertaken by council on our road network," Cr Paul Truscott said.

"The $140,000 project has been awarded to local company Civil Mining and Construction and should be completed in August, weather permitting.

"There will be traffic delays during the work so we urge drivers to avoid the area where possible."

During work hours, John Street and Grosvenor Street will be closed when needed and Woodstock Street will be reduced to one lane.

