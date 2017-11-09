Menu
Roadworks to start at intersection in Maryborough

WORKS will start next week to improve safety at the Saltwater Creek Road and Woodstock Street intersection in Maryborough.

Transport and Main Roads Acting District Director Brendan Clancy said the $160,000 Safer Roads Sooner project involved improving the visibility of traffic signals by providing additional lanterns in the centre median.

"Painted green cycle lanes will also be installed on Saltwater Creek Road at both approaches to the intersection," Mr Clancy said.

"These lanes are used in areas where motorists and cyclists come into close contact and they will help to alert motorists of potential cyclist movements."

Mr Clancy said the majority of works would be completed between 6am and 6pm, and every effort would be made to minimise impacts during peak morning and afternoon periods.

"Some night works may also be required toward the end of the project," he said.

"Traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place to allow our workers to complete the project safely and efficiently.

"While every effort will be made to minimise traffic disruptions, motorists should allow additional travel time for their journey."

Mi Electric Pty Ltd is delivering the project and works are expected to be completed within a month, weather permitting.

The Safer Roads Sooner program aims to improve known and potential crash locations.

Topics:  fraser coast maryborough road works

