ROADWORKS: Traffic lights installed at notorious intersection

TRAFFIC lights and turning lanes are being installed at the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd intersection, as the $12.5 million upgrade from the state government continues.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has been undertaking works at the site since January to improve the safet of the notorious intersection.

District director Stephen Mallows said traffic conditions would change this week.

"So far, work has been carried out on the side of the existing roads to widen the four legs of the intersection,” Mr Mallows said.

"The impact to motorists has been minimal to date, however, we are at the stage now where we need to work on improving the existing road.

"This means we will be moving traffic around as we work on different sections of the road.”

Mr Mallows said there could be some lane closures as the works continue.