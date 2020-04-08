Menu
UNDER CONSTRUCTION: The council is widening the road leading up to Fisherman’s Park in Urangan.
Roadworks underway near popular Hervey Bay park

Blake Antrobus
8th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
MAJOR roadworks near one of Hervey Bay’s most popular parks started this week.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is widening the road leading up to Fisherman’s Park at Urangan and will upgrade car parking in the area.

Works will occur along the Esplanade at Urangan from Boat Harbour Dr for about 140m to the existing unformed car park near Fisherman’s Park.

The $145,000 project is being carried out by local construction company QCivil.

Workers will spend at least three months undertaking road widening, kerb and channel construction, asphalt concrete surfacing, landscaping, fencing and line marking.

The project is expected to be finished by early June, weather permitting.

Up to 12 new car parking spaces are being created on the eastern side of Boat Harbour Dr.

