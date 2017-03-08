ROADWORKS: Upcoming road projects in the Fraser Coast

Upcoming southern road projects on the Fraser Coast are detailed below.

Yerra Rd

ROAD reconstruction work will commence on Yerra Rd later this month.

The $800,000 project, which is funded by the Roads to Recovery Program, is expected to take

10 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Traffic will be reduced to one-lane and there will be temporary traffic lights in place.

Local company JAC Civil will undertake the work.

Map of where southern road projects will commence in the Fraser Coast. Google Maps

Walkers Point Rd

HERVEY Bay company Grand Civil have commenced road reconstruction work on Walkers Point Rd Granville.

Traffic will be reduced to one-lane for the $1.7 million project which is funded under the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Works are expected to take 10 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Map of where southern road projects will commence in the Fraser Coast. Google Maps

Eatonvale Rd

ROAD reconstruction work will begin along Eatonvale Rd from March 13.

The $750,000 project, which is jointly funded by Council and the TIDS Program, is expected to take 10 weeks to complete.

Traffic will be reduced to one-lane and there will be temporary traffic lights in place.

SGQ Civil has been awarded the contract to carry out the works.