Signs will be in place as work starts on the water main between Walker and Stevenson St.

TWO Maryborough streets will be closed from May 16 as the Fraser Coast Regional Council commences a renewal of a water main.

The intersection between Stevenson St and Walker St will have a full road closure as work commences on the water main next week, with plans to reopen the intersection from May 19.

Signage and detours will be in place.

Drivers and residents are reminded to be aware of changed road conditions while he works are undertaken.