Roadworks will improve connection between the coasts

MOTORISTS travelling between the Fraser, Cooloola and Sunshine coasts will soon have access to a better road network with the Federal Government signing off on new sealing works along a section of Counter Rd between Cooloola and Noosa.



Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Barnaby Joyce said the $2 million project would seal about 1.9 kilometres of gravel road with bitumen, linking to the existing bitumen sealed section at Wolvi.



These works are going to improve road safety, while the new sealed section between the two communities means shorter travel times for locals and visitors to the region," he said.



In addition, it will improve access for local industry and tourists using the road by creating two lanes of sealed road along with upgraded road culverts and curve widening.



Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the funding delivered on his election commitment and he hoped the State Government and the council would also consider contributing to the project.



"There is a lot of interest and support in the community for a fully sealed coastal road connecting the Fraser, Cooloola and Sunshine coasts," Mr O'Brien said.



All levels of government should work together to achieve the full project which would increase tourism and agriculture opportunities in the region and boost local businesses.



"This upgrade will improve capacity on the road network between coastal communities, and provide an alternative route to the Bruce Highway and Tin Can Bay road route.



"It's great to see this 2016 election commitment getting under way, and the next major milestone on the $2 million project will be the award of the construction contract."



Construction on the upgrade is expected to start in mid-2018, with the project set to be complete by late 2018.



The $2 million project is fully funded by the Australian Government.

