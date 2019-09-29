Roar and Lions triumph

BRISBANE Roar stepped up preparations for their A-League campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of NPL Queensland champions Gold Coast Knights at Logan Metro Sports Park on Saturday.

Attacking weapon Brad Inman scored twice as the Roar ran riot against the Knights.

Irish striker Roy O'Donovan opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 16th minute following a handball offence from the Knights.

Defender Tom Aldred doubled Brisbane's lead in the 27th minute with a close-range header.

Inman scored his first in the 56th minute to extend the Roar's lead to 3-0, before netting his second and Brisbane's fourth five minutes later with a sublime chip.

Brisbane Roar attacking weapon Brad Inman scored twice against the Knights (AAP Image - Richard Waugh)

A header from midfielder Stefan Mauk in the 86th minute made it 5-0 to the Roar.

Brisbane conclude their pre-season campaign next Saturday when they visit AJ Kelly Park to meet Peninsula Power.

The Roar open their A-League season on Sunday, October 13 against the Glory in Perth.

Meanwhile, Lions FC have earned a shot at NPL grand final redemption.

Beaten 2-1 in last year's decider by South Australian club Campbelltown City, the NPL Queensland heavyweights reached the 2019 final with a 2-0 win over Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.

The Warren Moon-coached side will next weekend meet the winner of Sunday's semi-final between Wollongong Wolves and Perth SC at Albert Butler Park.

Lions were rarely troubled on Saturday, scoring goals either side of half-time as they cruised to victory against Maitland, who play in the NPL Northern NSW competition.

Defender Tommy Jarrard gave Lions a 1-0 lead with a 39th minute, with in-form midfielder Mitch Hore sealing the win with a sizzling strike midway through the second half.

Lions players celebrate during their 2-0 NPL semi-final win over Maitland (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

"There a good side Maitland, so we're just delighted to get to the final," Lions mentor Moon said.

"There are no superstars in our side. We just work hard, we have a system and a structure that works.

"It's got us to where we've got this year in Queensland and we've come here and got a good result as well."

If Lions win the final, to be played either next Saturday or Sunday at a yet-to-be-determined venue, they will not only be crowned NPL champions of Australia, but also gain direct entry into the 2020 FFA Cup round of 32.

The final will be Moon's last game in charge of Lions, with the former Roar midfielder returning to the A-League club as general manager of their academy.

"Winning the final would be a superb way for me to finish, like a fairytale," Moon said.

"We are much more prepared for the final than we were last year. We're going to be ready for it."