The Brisbane Roar FL Active Program was at Rushforth Park at South Grafton on Saturday, 23rd January 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

FRASER Coast's youngest players will have the chance to learn from Brisbane Roar's best coaches.

The Roar Active Program will return to Hervey Bay on Sunday, February 18.

A 90-minute girls-only, aimed at those aged four to 16, will be held from 3pm.

A two-hour session will start at 5pm. Both are limited to 45 places each.

Go to roaractive.com.au for more information.