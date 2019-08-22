Menu
ROARING EVENT: Roar coach, Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler will be at the Brisbane Roar team dinner next month when the A-League side visits the Fraser Coast.
ROAR-SOME: Brisbane A-League coming to the Fraser Coast

22nd Aug 2019 6:02 PM
QUEENSLAND'S premier A-League football team will host a special pre-season exhibition football match against the Wide Bay Select team next month.

Tickets are now available to the match on September 19 and team dinner with the Brisbane Roar on September 21.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the team's visit will be a major boost to Fraser Coast's football community and encouraged the community to make the most of the visit from September 19-22.

Roar coach and former England striker Robbie Fowler will make a presentation at the team dinner.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce Sandra Holebrook said the visit would be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the region's businesses and warm hospitality.

Tickets for the team dinner at the Hervey Bay RSL cost $49.95 for adults and $29.95 for children.

Book at herveybaychamber.asn.au/events.

Book free tickets to the 4pm Roar game at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct at roarfrasercoast.eventbrite.com.au.

