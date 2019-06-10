ROAR-SOME: QLD football stars to kick off season on Coast

Brisbane Roar coming to the Fraser Coast - (L) Phil Rimmer (Head coach / football mgr. KSS Jets) and Dave Chapman (Sunbury Pres) at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreational Precinct.

Brisbane Roar coming to the Fraser Coast - (L) Phil Rimmer (Head coach / football mgr. KSS Jets) and Dave Chapman (Sunbury Pres) at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreational Precinct. Alistair Brightman

IN A major coup for the Fraser Coast football community, Queensland's premier A-League football club will host a pre-season game in Hervey Bay.

Brisbane Roar is on its way to the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, set to play the pre-season match and host a community camp.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard announced the club would visit the region from September 19-22 for a series of training sessions, community events and a game against Fraser Coast players.

Roar's new head coach, former English striker and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, will visit as a guest speaker.

It follows the first stage of the Nikenbah complex, including several football fields, a netball complex and parking bay, being completed earlier this year.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said its completion gave the region "a stronger ability to attract major events that require high-quality sporting fields”.

"Young footballers will be particularly excited at being able to watch elite players getting put through their paces at training sessions and a game on the very fields that they themselves play on,” Cr Seymour said.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will provide funding support for the four-day visit through a sponsorship agreement and will work with the region's football groups to build a local team to play against the Roar.

Roar representatives had previously expressed interest in hosting pre-season games at the Sports Precinct after visiting the complex earlier this year.

Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre said the club was committed and excited to support the region's footballing community.