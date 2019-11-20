Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron Amadi-Holloway of the Roar (left) reacts after losing the ball during the Round 6 A-League match between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City at Dolphin Stadium in Brisbane, Sunday, November 17, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Aaron Amadi-Holloway of the Roar (left) reacts after losing the ball during the Round 6 A-League match between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City at Dolphin Stadium in Brisbane, Sunday, November 17, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Soccer

Roar striker ready to tackle old foe

by Marco Monteverde
19th Nov 2019 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Powerful Brisbane striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway will renew acquaintances with old foe Steven Taylor on Saturday when the Roar aim for back-to-back wins by beating cellar dwellers Wellington Phoenix at Westpac Stadium.

No-nonsense defender Taylor crossed paths with Amadi-Holloway in the 2017-18 English League One season, when they played for Peterborough and Oldham respectively.

Stream every game of The 2019/20 Hyundai A-League season LIVE & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

 

Aaron Amadi-Hollowayknows what to expect when he comes up against Steven Taylor of the Phoenix. Picture: Mark Brake/Getty Images
Aaron Amadi-Hollowayknows what to expect when he comes up against Steven Taylor of the Phoenix. Picture: Mark Brake/Getty Images

 

 

It promises to be a battle royal between the pair, with Phoenix skipper Taylor unlikely to take a backwards step as he attempts to nullify the might of the former Welsh youth international.

Starting for the first time for the Roar in a competitive match, Amadi-Holloway was immense in Brisbane's fighting 4-3 weekend win over Melbourne City at Dolphin Stadium.

While strike partner Roy O'Donovan stole the headlines with a hat-trick, Amadi-Holloway also played a crucial role in not only scoring a goal but proving a constant menace for City with his size, strength and smarts.

 

 

Powerful defender Steven Taylor (right) will present a challenge for Amadi-Holloway and the Roar. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Powerful defender Steven Taylor (right) will present a challenge for Amadi-Holloway and the Roar. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

 

 

"I'm buzzing to get my first goal in my first start in the league. Hopefully I can improve on that and get a few more," he said.

On his impending tussle with Taylor, Amadi-Holloway knows what to expect.

"I've played against him a couple of times, (and) I know what sort of player he is. I watched him play a lot when he was in the premiership (with Newcastle). I know what kind of game it's going to be for me if I play," he said. "He's strong, he's smart, and he knows the game well."

 

 

Aaron Amadi-Holloway of the Roar in action during the Round 6 A-League match between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City at Dolphin Stadium. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Aaron Amadi-Holloway of the Roar in action during the Round 6 A-League match between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City at Dolphin Stadium. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

 

 

While bracing himself for a physical encounter, Amadi-Holloway said Taylor was "not going to get away" with any foul play due to "all the cameras" in use.

Amadi-Holloway joked that he was ready to kick teammate Stefan Mauk out of the way in lunging for Jai Ingham's headed pass that he poked into the net as part of the Roar's stirring comeback from 3-1 down against competition leaders City.

"I got a bit of a message saying be a bit more selfish," said the 26-year-old marksman, who often uses his height and strength to give the ball to teammates.

"Usually … I will try to link somebody because nobody will complain if I chest it, someone gets it and scores."

More Stories

Show More
aaron amadi-holloway a-league brisbane roar steven taylor wellington phoenix
News Corp Australia

Just In

    New Wallabies coach revealed

    New Wallabies coach revealed
    • 20th Nov 2019 8:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Foreign investor buys Coast shopping village for $2m

        premium_icon Foreign investor buys Coast shopping village for $2m

        News The shopping village has been purchased by a foreign investor

        Fraser Coast to get new hospice

        premium_icon Fraser Coast to get new hospice

        Business AFTER watching palliative patients die in emergency rooms, Hervey Bay nurse Jasine...

        • 20th Nov 2019 7:29 AM
        EXCLUSIVE: Mayor wants NYE fireworks snuffed out

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Mayor wants NYE fireworks snuffed out

        News ‘At a difficult time like this we can find other ways to celebrate the New Year’

        Jailed ex-mayor moved to low security farm

        premium_icon Jailed ex-mayor moved to low security farm

        News Chris Loft has been moved to a prison farm after spending just two nights in...