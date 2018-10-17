Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Great Gatsby Ball at the Brolga Theatre - (L) Byron Manitzky, Karen Goodfellow, Shanay Prince and Vicky and Peter Miles.
The Great Gatsby Ball at the Brolga Theatre - (L) Byron Manitzky, Karen Goodfellow, Shanay Prince and Vicky and Peter Miles. Alistair Brightman
Community

Roaring flashback at Brolga

Boni Holmes
by
17th Oct 2018 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE champagne flowed as flappers and gangsters kicked up their Charleston heels for the Great Gatsby Ball held at the Brolga Theatre on the weekend.

The event held by the St Mary's College and Primary School's Parents and Friends Association and sponsored by Suthers George was a social opportunity to bring excitement to Maryborough.

Event organiser Adrian Massingham said more than 100 people turned up for the event.

"I was quite surprised to see everyone decked out in flapper costumes, suits, suspenders and bow ties," he said.

"Everyone had a fantastic time."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Brolga's foyer was decorated to the theme with Soul City entertaining the whole evening and Ebb and Flow serving canapes.

Mr Massingham said Sharndell Photography's photo booth was a huge hit.

"There has been talk on next year's event - most likely 1980s prom night.

"The foyer, band and photo boost have already been booked."

Related Items

brolga theatre and convention centre fccommunity fcdance fceducation fcevent fcmaryborough photo booth soul city st marys college st marys school
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    NAMED: Man allegedly held a child captive at shops

    premium_icon NAMED: Man allegedly held a child captive at shops

    Crime A young child was allegedly held captive and assaulted by a complete stranger at a Pialba shopping centre at the weekend.

    High Tops school friends reunite after generations

    premium_icon High Tops school friends reunite after generations

    News A reunion was held for the Pialba High Tops School

    Why we can't name and shame all child sex offenders

    Why we can't name and shame all child sex offenders

    Opinion Do you think the laws should change?

    Get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch with the Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch with the Fraser Coast Chronicle...

    News STAY up to date with the best local news and track your fitness.

    Local Partners