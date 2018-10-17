Roaring flashback at Brolga

The Great Gatsby Ball at the Brolga Theatre - (L) Byron Manitzky, Karen Goodfellow, Shanay Prince and Vicky and Peter Miles.

THE champagne flowed as flappers and gangsters kicked up their Charleston heels for the Great Gatsby Ball held at the Brolga Theatre on the weekend.

The event held by the St Mary's College and Primary School's Parents and Friends Association and sponsored by Suthers George was a social opportunity to bring excitement to Maryborough.

Event organiser Adrian Massingham said more than 100 people turned up for the event.

"I was quite surprised to see everyone decked out in flapper costumes, suits, suspenders and bow ties," he said.

"Everyone had a fantastic time."

The Brolga's foyer was decorated to the theme with Soul City entertaining the whole evening and Ebb and Flow serving canapes.

Mr Massingham said Sharndell Photography's photo booth was a huge hit.

"There has been talk on next year's event - most likely 1980s prom night.

"The foyer, band and photo boost have already been booked."