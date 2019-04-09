Menu
HEAR ME ROAR: Brisbane Roar academy coach Lachlan Leong with the under-14 players.
Roaring start to the holidays for Bay football kids

Blake Antrobus
9th Apr 2019 5:35 PM
QUEENSLAND'S premier football club will give Fraser Coast athletes a helping hand at building their own professional sporting career over the next couple of days.

Dozens of kids took to the fields for training sessions with Brisbane Roar Academy coaches at the Sports Precinct.

The coaches are hosting training clinics for Wide Bay players to try their luck on the field throughout the week.

Yesterday, Wide Bay Buccaneers players got first-hand professional advice from the academy's coaches.

Another Buccaneers session will be held at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct at 2.30pm tomorrow.

Buccaneers technical director of football Dale Paxton said the partnership with the Brisbane team meant a lot to the younger players.

"It's a great opportunity... they're taking their sessions away from our own coaches for our coaches to observe how the Brisbane Roar does things,” Mr Paxton said.

"The kids are loving it, listening attentively.”

