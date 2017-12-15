Menu
Knife-wield robber screams 'money, money, money'

Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle. Valerie Horton
Annie Perets
TIMOTHY James Braeckmans shouted "money, money, money, money!" as he swung a knife in front of terrified victims.

Three people were inside the home when the Maryborough man forced his way inside as part of a crime spree.

His inevitable arrest followed shortly after.

After already serving more than a year in jail, the former hotel owner fronted Maryborough District Court last week.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to armed robbery, burglary, wounding, stealing, receiving tainted property and obstructing police.

Crown prosecutor Liz Kelso said Braeckmans teamed up with a friend last year and invaded two houses in the Maryborough region, both occupied by people known to Braeckmans.

The alleged co-offender was Michael William Hartley - a man who had been previously jailed for hijacking a taxi cab.

In an armed robbery in November last year, the pair stole two safes from a home after threatening the victim.

The court heard Braeckmans stayed at that apartment days prior to the offence, and knew its layout well.

A few days later the duo did a similar stunt at a rural property.

Three people were inside the targetted home during the invasion, including a cleaner who was there doing her job.

Equipped with a 20cm knife, Braeckmans swung the weapon around and cut a man's hands, who put his arms up to shield himself.

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said his client suffered a workplace injury a few years ago which forced him into unemployment.

Mr Rutledge said Braeckmans felt "pressure" and "stress" at not being able to learn a livelihood, and turned to crime.

Braeckmans was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment, eligible for parole May 31 next year.

Mr Hartley will be sentenced at a Maryborough District Court sitting next year.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough district court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
