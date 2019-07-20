Menu
Crime

Robber storms home armed with metal pole, broken bottles

by Gerard Cockburn
20th Jul 2019 12:42 PM
POLICE are looking for a man who undertook a violent home invasion last night on the Gold Coast.

Around 8.50pm, a man forcefully entered a private residence on Blake Street, Southport committing a violent robbery.

The man armed with a metal pole and smashed glass bottles assaulted three other men, causing injuries.

A 58-year-old man was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital by paramedics after he received cuts from the attack.

Two other men received minor injuries.

A crime scene has been established by Queensland Police who are investigating the cause of the incident.

QPS are urging members of the public with known information about the man to contact them via PoliceLink 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

