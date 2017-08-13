UPDATE: Man charged after armed robbery in Maryborough

UPDATE: Police have charged an 18-year-old man following an armed robbery in Maryborough on Sunday morning.

In court, it will be alleged the man entered a Churchill St corner store about 6.50am armed with a knife, where he threatened a male shop employee before fleeing on foot with a sum of cash.

The alleged offender will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

He is being kept in custody until then.

EARLIER: STAFF at a corner store in Maryborough got the shock of their life when a man, armed with a knife, entered the shop demanding money.

The offender entered the store, on the corner of Churchill and John Sts, about 6.50am Sunday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the store's staff followed his instructions and gave him cash.

"Police were called up, they went to the corner store, patrolled the area, and found the guy," the spokesman said.

"He is now speaking to detectives."

The man remains in custody.