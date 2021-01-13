Robbery victim had foot imprint on his face, court told

A Northern Rivers man has faced court charged over an alleged robbery.

A Northern Rivers man has faced court charged over an alleged robbery.

A Northern NSW man charged over an alleged robbery has been refused bail.

Jarrod Steven Skimmings, 36, from Tweed Heads South, faced Byron Bay Local Court via video link from a cell at Tweed Heads Police Station on Monday.

Defence solicitor Riley Owen lodged not guilty pleas on Mr Skimmings' behalf to charges of robbery and possessing implements to enter or drive a conveyance and committing a Section 114 offence having a previous conviction.

Police will allege he robbed Andrew McPherson of his wallet and mobile phone in Tweed Heads South shortly before midnight on January 1 this year.

He is further alleged to have possessed a key belonging to a vehicle on January 8.

Mr Owen also entered guilty pleas to allegations his client tried to stalk or intimidate a woman in Tweed Heads last December, as well as drug possession charges relating to January 8.

In applying for bail, Mr Owen said his client could live in South Grafton address and was willing to abstain from alcohol and drugs and submit to a curfew if released.

"At this stage the robbery (charge) appears to be wholly reliant on the statement of a witness, or the alleged victim who, on the fact sheet, was intoxicated at the time," Mr Owen said.

He said the account of Mr McPherson was not backed up by other witnesses.

Regarding the charges of possessing a key, the court heard Mr Skimmings came to possess this "without any nefarious means".

Mr Owen said the father-of-five would benefit from being released so he could care for his sick partner.

He said there was no allegation he was violent during the alleged robbery.

But Magistrate Michael Dakin said the alleged victim gave an account of being "punched and kicked" and there was the "impression of a sole imprint on his cheek".

Mr Dakin refused bail, citing the defendant's "history of violence".

He said he was "not persuaded" bail conditions could mitigate risks posed to the community if Mr Skimmings was released.

The case will go before Tweed Heads Local Court on March 1.