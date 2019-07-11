Roberts family believe it is 'Important to give back'

TOUCH FOOTBALL:

Having held roles as players, coaches and administrators, the couple now share their enjoyment of the sport with their three children Charlie, Jordan and Jax.

"It is a good family-orientated sport,” Luke said.

After all these years their reason for being involved is what drives so many community sports.

"Both Luke and I played it before kids and every small community sports club needs volunteers,” Kylie said.

"It is important to give back.”

Their children share their love for the sport.

"It is good fun and you get to play with your friends,” Jordan said.

For Charlie it is about playing a sport with a ball in your hands.

Jax summed up his reasons for playing in just a few words.

"I like sport and it is fun.”

The couple also understand the economic impact the Junior State Cup has on the community.

They own Consolidated Linen Service in Pialba..

"As local businesses owners, the event is a great boost to the local economy,” Kylie said.

"It is great for the whole region including business, tourism and the wider community.”

Hervey Bay Touch president Jodie Houliston was high in her praise of the Roberts family and their involvement with the association.

"They are always willing to put their hand up and help out and I know it is not only for Hervey Bay Touch.” Houliston said.

"We are proud and honoured to have them as part of our association.”

"Kylie is our uniform officer this year and we can't thank them enough for what they do.”

Jordan and Charlie will be playing in the carnival, Jordan with the under 14 A girls team and Charlie with the under 12 boys.

Youngest sibling Jax will have to wait a few more years before he can join his brother and sister on the field.

"It is so good for our kids to have the Junior State Cup in our backyard,” Kylie said.

"They get to experience high quality touch and the competition without leaving home.”