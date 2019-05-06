Menu
Local Dragon Boat paddler Sharon Roberts wins silver medals at recent National Dragon Boat Championships.
Water Sports

Roberts wins silver medals at Dragon Boat National titles

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
6th May 2019 12:01 AM
DRAGON BOATS: Dragon boats roared to life on Lake Burley Griffin in late April at the National Dragon Boat Championships.

The championships attract approximately 2,500 competitors from clubs all around the country to participate in dragon boat races.

Racing includes events for several age categories, including up to three Junior/Youth categories, a Premier (open age) category, and three Senior (over age 40) categories.

Hervey Bay locals, Josie Lategan, Sharon Roberts, Jenny Shapland and Lorna Hill represented Queensland.

Competitors raced each other in age, club and regional categories using 10s (peisheng) or 20s (standard) boats, over distances of 200, 500 and 2000 metres.

Robert's gaining two silver medals at the championships.

The first medal came in the senior B women's 10s 500 metres, State versus State race.

She followed up her success in the senior B mixed 20s 500 metres, State versus State.

Shapland and Hill paddled with the Queensland Central team combining with other paddlers from 1770 and Townsville.

Shapland and Hill alsocompeted with the Redcliffe Red Dragons on the Club versus Club days.

