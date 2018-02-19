Robinson wins V8 Dirt Modified Qld title

NEW CHAMP: Mark Robinson won the V8 Dirt Modified Queensland title at Maryborough Speedway on Saturday.

NEW CHAMP: Mark Robinson won the V8 Dirt Modified Queensland title at Maryborough Speedway on Saturday. Tony Powell

THREE-time Australian champion Mark Robinson led an all-out assault by New South Wales drivers at Saturday's V8 Dirt Modified Queensland title race at Maryborough Speedway.

Lismore-based Robinson raced home as the only driver under the 19-minute barrier to claim the chequered flag and highly coveted honour as Q1.

Robinson finished in 18mins 58.876sec.

Fellow NSW-based drivers Andrew Pezutti (19:00.684) and Chris Corbett (19:01.181) completed the podium, with defending champion Steve Milthorpe fourth in 19:02.544.

Milthorpe, who travelled to the Heritage City from Victoria, did all he could to retain the title.

He clocked the final's best lap. His fastest lap, a smoking 14.7 second effort, ensured he was the only driver to complete a lap in under 15 seconds.

New Queensland champion Robinson recorded the next best lap in 15.161 seconds.

It was a good night for Maryborough driver Joel Berkley who won the production sedans race.

He beat Brad Scherer by just 0.026 seconds.

Berkley's win was a great hit-out ahead of the national production sedans title at Maryborough on April 14-15.