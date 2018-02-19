Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Robinson wins V8 Dirt Modified Qld title

NEW CHAMP: Mark Robinson won the V8 Dirt Modified Queensland title at Maryborough Speedway on Saturday.
NEW CHAMP: Mark Robinson won the V8 Dirt Modified Queensland title at Maryborough Speedway on Saturday. Tony Powell
Matthew McInerney
by

THREE-time Australian champion Mark Robinson led an all-out assault by New South Wales drivers at Saturday's V8 Dirt Modified Queensland title race at Maryborough Speedway.

Lismore-based Robinson raced home as the only driver under the 19-minute barrier to claim the chequered flag and highly coveted honour as Q1.

Robinson finished in 18mins 58.876sec.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Fellow NSW-based drivers Andrew Pezutti (19:00.684) and Chris Corbett (19:01.181) completed the podium, with defending champion Steve Milthorpe fourth in 19:02.544.

Milthorpe, who travelled to the Heritage City from Victoria, did all he could to retain the title.

He clocked the final's best lap. His fastest lap, a smoking 14.7 second effort, ensured he was the only driver to complete a lap in under 15 seconds.

New Queensland champion Robinson recorded the next best lap in 15.161 seconds.

It was a good night for Maryborough driver Joel Berkley who won the production sedans race.

He beat Brad Scherer by just 0.026 seconds.

Berkley's win was a great hit-out ahead of the national production sedans title at Maryborough on April 14-15.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fcsport maryborough speedway

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast is ready to host national triathlon title

Fraser Coast is ready to host national triathlon title

That is the united call from Queensland School Sport, Fraser Coast Regional Council, and championship conveners after another successful state event.

The team behind the Qld School Sport triathlon

TEAM BEHIND THE TRI: Countless officials and volunteers ensured the Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships ran without a hitch.

Preparation starts almost one year out from the event.

Woman lived high life on $46k of sporting group money

CONVICTED: Kourtney Ellen Grace Turner was sentenced to two years and six months in jail after being convicted of fraud.

KOURTNEY Ellen Grace Turner pleaded guilty to fraud.

Council, developer agree to fix boardwalk

FIXING IT UP: Bay residents Max Dederer and Ray Maxwell at the closed Urangan Marina boardwalk.

The boardwalk has been closed for about five years.

Local Partners

Prendergast's ongoing journey to the top

He spent two years at Maryborough West then moved to Doon Villa, where he spent the bulk of his Fraser Coast football life.

Eight could represent Wide Bay in Qld team

STATE REPS: Wide Bay's Toby Powers (pictured) is one of eight potential Queensland representatives. Powers is a reserve for Queensland intermediate male team, while fellow Hervey Bay athlete Harry King directly qualified. Jhairah Taylor is a reserve for the junior males.

Harry King is the only Hervey Bay athlete to directly qualify.

Safety is paramount: AFLW chief on Ikon Park lights

The Carlton v Brisbane AFLW match was played in pretty dark conditions.

AFLW coaches question whether Ikon Park was safe to play on