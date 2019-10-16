Rock god Lenny Kravitz set to thrill fans

Lenny Kravitz will play his first NSW shows in eight years on his 2020 tour of Australia.

Rock star Lenny Kravitz will play his first NSW concerts in eight years in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album Let Love Rule.

The 55-year-old singer, songwriter, actor, photographer and interior designer will play Qudos Bank Arena on April 3 and Newcastle Entertainment Centre on April 6 before headlining at the annual Bluesfest in Byron Bay on April 10.

Kravitz plans to spend some time in Byron - one of his favourite places on the planet - after Bluesfest.

Lenny Kravitz will play his first NSW shows in eight years. Picture: Getty Images

"I love it there, I'm going other places but obviously Byron is very special to me and has been since my first trip there, I love it so much," he said.

Kravitz will also perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on April 8. Tickets are on sale from October 24.

The Fly Away superstar, whose daughter Zoe has been enjoying a career purple patch with Big Little Lies, said he was keen to reconnect with Australian fans.

The Are You Gonna Go My Way star was booked to perform at Bluesfest in 2015 but cancelled two months out from the Easter celebration due to the ubiquitous "scheduling conflicts".

Lenny Kravitz with daughter Zoe, who is now a major Hollywood star. Picture: Getty Images

His 2020 setlist will run the gamut of his career including his early hits including It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over and Let Love Rule which remain hugely popular with fans three decades after they ruled the airwaves.

"Actually I think they have intensified which is beautiful. They are just as fresh as they were, they mean more and have more power not only due to my relationship with them but the audience's relationship with them," he said.

"These are songs they have grown up on, that they have had life experiences with and they belong to them as much as me.

"After 30 years of sharing these songs with people, they grow, they intensify and it's a beautiful thing."

Bluesfest promoter Peter Noble was understandably chuffed he has managed to finally get Kravitz to commit to his Australian return.

"I am delighted to welcome Lenny Kravitz as a headliner. Lenny has often been described as 'the last of the great rock stars' and anyone who has seen him live will know why! I am thrilled to welcome him to Bluesfest 2020, dreams do come true!" the enthusiastic Noble said in a statement from Bluesfest.

Bluesfest tickets are on sale now. A Telstra pre-sale for his side shows opens on Monday, with general tickets on sale from October 24.