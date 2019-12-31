Rock into new year with Rolling Stones Experience

The Rolling Stones Experience tribute is hitting the stage for a New Year's Eve show at the Hervey Bay RSL.

WITH a love affair for the Rolling Stones, front man John Van Zyl is sure to rock the socks of patrons at the Hervey Bay RSL tonight.

The Rolling Stones Experience tribute is hitting the stage for a New Year’s Eve show, paying homage to the band that, along with the Beatles, was at the forefront of the British Invasion in the mid-1960s.

The band is not just another tribute says Van Zyl, it’s a band that’s been crafting their art of The Rolling Stones for over 10 years to ensure they are as close as you can get to the real thing.

Van Zyl is a seasoned entertainer with an uncanny look and eerily similar vocal style to Mick Jagger.

“People have been telling me for a long time I looked like Mick Jagger,” Van Zyl said.

“I love the energy of ‘being Jagger’. I love portraying such a great showman, he’s an outstanding front man and I connect with the prowling, strutting, flaunting and giving the audience everything I’ve got.”

The long-time performer said he was “living and breathing” the Rolling Stones from an early age.

“I was hooked when I got their first album when I was a skinny 17-year-old kid,” he said.

The Rolling Stones Experience will belt out a massive set of memorable hits including I Can’t Get No Satisfaction, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Get Off My Cloud, Paint It Black, Honky Tonk Women and Brown Sugar.

Tickets are $30 for members, $35 non-members. This is an 18 plus show.

Doors open 7.30pm and show starts 8.30pm.

Bookings can be made online at herveybayrsl.com.au or at RSL reception.

Tables of 12 are available.

The RSL is located at 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba.