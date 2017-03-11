Rock Off crew hopes for history at ASA state titles

READY TO ROLL: Rock Off Hervey Bay's crew for the ASA Queensland titles in Brisbane.

IF HALF of the boys pictured finish on the podium it will be a history-making effort for Rock Off Hervey Bay.

The Fraser Coast indoor park has a crew of eight competitors in Brisbane for the Australian Scooter Association Queensland titles, which will be held tomorrow at The Village Park & Supply at Eight Mile Plains, south of Brisbane.

While there is a strong chance all eight could achieve a top 10 finish, Rock Off owner Tim Earle said there was a chance the group could make history.

"If we get four or five on the podium it will be another year of growth at the park,” Earle said.

"We're well-represented across all divisions and I think we could have each one through to nationals.”

The riders need only to secure a top 10 finish to qualify for the national titles, which will be held in Victoria.

Among those to compete are Dylan Sinclair, who shocked his rivals at a Pro Scooter Series event last year to earn a wildcard and compete against the biggest names in world scooter, and Ethan Dower, whose scooter was retrieved by police after being missing.

"We'll see (under-10s rider) Rory Wadsworth go well this year, and Tahj Delfs (sevens and under) will be another who will go well,” Earle said. "They're our youngest riders.”

Brothers Cooper and Jaden Earle will compete in the U13s, while Dower and Jared Rees will line up in the U16 division.

Cameron Smith is a good chance in the opens while Sinclair takes on the pros.