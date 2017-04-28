Rock Off plans to take ASA nationals by storm

SCOOTER: 15-year-old Dylan Sinclair shows off his skills at Rock Off Hervey Bay.

THE Bunker Skatepark will be transformed by six of Hervey Bay's scooter riders this weekend.

Tahj Dunn-Delfs, Rory Wadsworth, Cooper and Jaydn Earle, Ethan Dower and Dylan Sinclair will represent Rock Off Hervey Bay at the Australian Scooter Association titles in Melbourne.

All six are rated strong top 10 chances, though Dylan Sinclair (pictured) will be a strong contender for the pro division win.

Rock Off's Tim Earle said the boys were as ready as they could be.

"They're pumped up, they've been practising all of this week,” Earle said.

"The Bunker has been flat-out with riders so its hard to get practice here.

"They've learned a lot about visualising this week. The older guys have done well but it's probably more difficult for the young boys.”

Along with Sinclair, who won the golden ticket at the state titles which granted the Maryborough teen direct qualification to the world titles, Dunn-Delfs is another to keep a close eye on.

"He'll do well in the under-7s, he's been pulling off tricks that the others can't do,” Earle said.

"They all have a pretty good chance of finishing in the top 10s.”

More than 200 scooter riders will compete at the ASA national titles.