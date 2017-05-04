Rock Off robbed: Intruder causes thousands in damage

Tim Earle will take over as owner of Rock Off on June 4. Photo taken June 3, 2015. Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle

GUTTED.

It is the only word Tim Earle could use to describe how he felt when he learned his business Rock Off Hervey Bay had been robbed.

The Rock Off owner arrived at the Boat Harbour Drive, Pialba, skate park to find the back door busted and the cash till missing.

Mr Earle expects the cost of the damage to reach into the thousands.

"The police are onto it, they're dusting the back door and everything,” he said.

Mr Earle said the intruder busted through the back door, took the till - and its contents - then escaped.

CCTV footage shows the suspected perpetrator entering the park about 12.48am and leaving just after 1am on Thursday morning.

It is a crushing chapter in what had been a huge month for Mr Earle.

Mr Earle just finished Hervey Bay Unplugged, a search for the next big local musical talent, as well as hosting various fundraising events.

He and six competitors returned on Wednesday from the Australian Scooter Association national titles in Melbourne, at which teenager Dylan Sinclair won the pro division.