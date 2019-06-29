Menu
READY TO ROCK: Angry Anderson with motorcycle club members from MACE, Independent Riders and Loners Social Motorcycle Club before performing at the Beach House Hotel. He was helping the groups promote a great cause Alistair Brightman
News

ROCK ON: Aussie legend Angry Anderson performs in Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
by
29th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
Subscriber only

ROCK legend Angry Anderson roared into Hervey Bay, performing with his band Rose Tattoo at the Beach House Hotel last night.

Ahead of his performance Anderson met with members of the Fraser Coast's social motorcycle clubs, helping them promote their shared passion for protecting children.

The groups have raised more than $250,000 in the fight against child abuse over the past three years, with all of the money spent in the region.

Anderson said it was great to be in the company of other bikers bringing attention to a great cause, especially as a survivor of child sexual abuse himself.

It had been two years since Anderson performed in the Bay and he said it was great to be back.

"At my age I'm excited to be anywhere," he said.

Anderson said he loved getting on stage, whether it was for 35,000 people or 200.

angry anderson beach house hotel hervey bay rose tattoo
Fraser Coast Chronicle

