ROCK OUT: Renowned Aussie rocker Diesel is headed to the Bay Central Tavern.
ROCK ON: Aussie legend set to perform at Bay Central Tavern

Carlie Walker
17th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
RENOWNED Australian singer-songwriter Mark Lizotte, better known as Diesel, will hit the stage at the Bay Central Tavern tomorrow from 7pm.

He was born in 1966 in the United States before moving to Australia with his family in 1971.

Through his younger years Diesel was in several bands before forming Johnny Diesel & the Injectors.

Together they had a series of hits, including Don't Need Love, Soul Revival and Cry in Shame.

From 1991, Diesel began his solo career, starting with the single Love Junk which was followed by other hits, including Tip of My Tongue, Man Alive and One More Time.

Tickets will cost $40 and there is limited seating available.

bay central tavern diesel
