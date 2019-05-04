Menu
READY TO ROCK: Talented musician and performer Frank Benn will be part of the festival’s line up.
GIG GUIDE: Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival program

Carlie Walker
4th May 2019 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
ALL around the Heritage City this weekend there will be great entertainment from many of the region's top musicians at the Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival.

With 10 venues to choose from, festival goers will have no shortage of options.

Several cafes are joining in the fun, giving participants lots of dining options throughout the weekend as well.

Saturday

Criterion Hotel

10pm - DJ Kaitlyn

Federal Hotel

Noon - Frank Benn

8pm - Brentyn Irvine

Sunday

Maryborough RSL

Noon - Chris Staib

Maryborough Sports Club

12.30pm - Red Betty

3pm - Costume competition

Criterion Hotel

Noon - Stevie B Retro Party

2pm - Brentyn Irvine

6pm - Frank Benn

6pm - Nightclub ft TENZIN

Spoon Full of Sugar

9am - Sharnee Rhodes

11am - Jim Daniell

Old Sydney Hotel

12.30pm - Uncle Arthur

4.30pm - Abby Skye and the Batman

9pm DJ Catastrophic

Portside Stage

Noon to 5pm - A mix of local and Brisbane bands

Federal Hotel

Noon - Battle of the Bands

6pm - Winners take the stage

Alowishus Delicious

9am - Crystal and Emma Newman

71 Wharf

Noon- Jess Fox

Pink Flamingo Cafe

Noon - DJ Phoenix

