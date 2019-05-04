GIG GUIDE: Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival program
ALL around the Heritage City this weekend there will be great entertainment from many of the region's top musicians at the Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival.
With 10 venues to choose from, festival goers will have no shortage of options.
Several cafes are joining in the fun, giving participants lots of dining options throughout the weekend as well.
Saturday
Criterion Hotel
10pm - DJ Kaitlyn
Federal Hotel
Noon - Frank Benn
8pm - Brentyn Irvine
Sunday
Maryborough RSL
Noon - Chris Staib
Maryborough Sports Club
12.30pm - Red Betty
3pm - Costume competition
Criterion Hotel
Noon - Stevie B Retro Party
2pm - Brentyn Irvine
6pm - Frank Benn
6pm - Nightclub ft TENZIN
Spoon Full of Sugar
9am - Sharnee Rhodes
11am - Jim Daniell
Old Sydney Hotel
12.30pm - Uncle Arthur
4.30pm - Abby Skye and the Batman
9pm DJ Catastrophic
Portside Stage
Noon to 5pm - A mix of local and Brisbane bands
Federal Hotel
Noon - Battle of the Bands
6pm - Winners take the stage
Alowishus Delicious
9am - Crystal and Emma Newman
71 Wharf
Noon- Jess Fox
Pink Flamingo Cafe
Noon - DJ Phoenix