TWISTING: Dress in your best red, white and blue for a night of rock 'n' roll at the Hervey Bay RSL.
Whats On

Rock on in for one of the biggest shows in town

Kerrie Alexander
by
12th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

THROW on some red, white and blue, shake out the Levis, rev up that Mustang and rock on in to one of the biggest shows in town.

Born from the land where rock 'n' roll was born, The Great American Classic Rock Show is one not to be missed.

Playing at the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday, October 20, this dynamic show features hits from some of the greatest rock artists from the USA.

From the raw, high-octane passion of Bruce Springsteen, Suzi Quatro and Melissa Etheridge, to the classy blues based rock of Fleetwood Mac, The Doobie Brothers, Gunners, The Doors and Huey Lewis.

Even great pop rock anthems from the likes of Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Pat Benatar, The B52's and '80s legends Van Halen, Jon Bon Jovi, The Cars and Joan Jett will be performed.

This high class show takes you on a rock journey from Texas to Los Angeles, from the heartland, to the West Coast. Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are available at RSL reception and are $20 for RSL members and $25 non-members.

