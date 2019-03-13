ROCK OUT: Cold Chisel legend headed to Brolga Theatre

Former Cold Chisel guitarist Ian Moss will take to the stage at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre next month.

JUST a few weeks before his bandmate Jimmy Barnes rocks Hervey Bay, Cold Chisel legend Ian Moss will appear at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

Known as one of the nation's iconic musicians, Moss was born and raised in Alice Springs.

He started playing the guitar when he was a teenager before moving to Adelaide.

It was there that he answered an advertisement for a guitarist in a shop window in 1973, joining the band that would become a household name.

Moss was lead guitarist for Cold Chisel, but would often take over on vocals when Barnes was out of the band.

His vocals featured on some of the band's best known songs, including My Baby, When the War is Over and Bow River.

Moss wrote Bow River, one of the band's most popular songs, about a sheep station in the Northern Territory where his brother Peter had once worked.

When the group disbanded, Moss began a prolific solo career, releasing his first solo album, titled Matchbook, in the late '80s.

He has released six albums in total.

Moss will perform at the Brolga Theatre on April 6 from 8pm.

Tickets will cost $60.

For more information, contact the Brolga Theatre on 41226060.