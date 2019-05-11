ROCK ON: Thousands set to party at By the C in Hervey Bay

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes will headline the By the C music festival in Hervey Bay.

THE day has finally arrived.

Thousands of people are set to gather at Fraser Coast Park today to rock out at the By the C music festival.

Here's everything you need to know.

Gates will open at 12.30pm or 12pm for premium ticket holders.

First up on stage is Boom Crash Opera at 1.30pm.

Mental as Anything will perform from 2.45pm, with Killing Heidi to follow at 4pm.

Mark Seymour will rock on at 5.30pm, followed by the Baby Animal at 7pm and then the headline act, Jimmy Barnes from 8.30pm.

Plan head for an easier night

Parking is set to be limited, with about 400 sports available.

There will be plenty of buses available, throughout Hervey Bay and between Maryborough and the Whale City.

To find out more about the bus schedule, click here.

Know the rules

Patrons can bring larger fold up chairs, no low back chairs or picnic blankets.

Children under 18 need a valid ticket and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian also in possession of a ticket.

Children under two don't need a ticket.

People can bring in a small esky or cooler bag with snack food.

Alcohol and soft drinks cannot be brought into the venue, but sealed water bottles are allowed.

No pass outs are available and security will search all bags upon entry.

No umbrella, marquees or shade tents will be allowed and leave professional standard cameras and selfie sticks at home.

Last minute tickets

General admission tickets will cost $110, while premium tickets will cost $175.

Children's ticket will cost $65, while children under 2 can enter for free.

To buy tickets click here.