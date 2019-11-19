Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Rock-throwing teens wreak havoc on stores, cars

by NATASHA EMECK, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
19th Nov 2019 6:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A LARGE gang of kids has been caught on CCTV walking around Alice Springs at night throwing rocks and breaking store windows.

SportsPower owner Janine Konidaris said the store's security camera caught footage of at least 13 kids walking around Railway Terrace at 4am on Friday throwing rocks at local businesses.

She said they smashed and cracked nine panel windows at their store which could cost up to $3500 to replace.

CCTV footage caught a group of at least 13 teens walking around Alice Springs at night, throwing rocks at businesses and breaking windows. Picture: Supplied
CCTV footage caught a group of at least 13 teens walking around Alice Springs at night, throwing rocks at businesses and breaking windows. Picture: Supplied

"It's just been non-stop recently with the rock throwing," she said.

"They were throwing them at shops and at cars and even police a few days ago.

"We've heard from other businesses in town they were out doing it again over the weekend too."

A spokeswoman from NT Police said they were still investigating the property offences.

More Stories

Show More
alice springs crime editors picks havoc rampage rocks teens violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DETERIORATED: Dry weather affects K’gari’s tracks

        premium_icon DETERIORATED: Dry weather affects K’gari’s tracks

        News Visitors to K’gari, Fraser Island, are being reminded to drive according to the conditions because tracks have deteriorated in the prolonged dry weather.

        Coast Catholic school staff expected to strike

        premium_icon Coast Catholic school staff expected to strike

        News FRASER Coast Catholic teachers and support staff could strike today

        Classic delivers more than fish to the local community

        premium_icon Classic delivers more than fish to the local community

        News The annual Hervey Bay Game Fish Classic was held over the weekend.The three-day...

        What authorities don't want you to know in times of crisis

        What authorities don't want you to know in times of crisis

        Politics Authorities not telling us all we need to know in times of crisis.