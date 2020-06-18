Rocker hangs up on Triple M hosts

Tommy Lee hung up on some Triple M Sydney hosts. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Rocker Tommy Lee hung up on some Triple M radio hosts when they asked about his famous exes.

The Motley Crue drummer was being interviewed on Triple M's Moonman in the Morning about his new solo album that is due to be released in October.

After a few questions about how he's been coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, co-host Jess Eva went in with a slightly more personal question.

"You are a hero to many men around the world because you've romanced some hotties in your time," Eva said to Lee. "Heather Locklear, Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Pink … Out of all your lovers, who was the best one?"

As soon as she finished asking the question, the call was disconnected (it's not clear if the call was ended by Lee or his publicist).

"Oh, that's not good," co-host Chris Page said.

"I think we just got hung up on because you went into a 'no go' zone," Lawrence Mooney said to Eva.

One of the radio show's producers then informed the hosts that they weren't allowed to ask Lee about his ex-wives.

"I didn't know that!" Eva said. "It's Tommy Lee! What was I meant to ask him, his favourite chocolate chip recipes?"

The producer quickly called the rocker's publicist and apologised for the question. Eventually Lee was reconnected to the Triple M team and the hiccup wasn't addressed again during the interview.

Tommy Lee's new album Andro will be released in October

